Hamilton County JFS hits streets to reduce infant deaths from unsafe sleeping

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - About 3,500 babies die each year in the United States from unsafe sleeping situations, according to Hamilton County Department of Job and Family Services.

Last year was the worst in almost a decade for safe-sleep infant deaths in Hamilton County.

That’s prompting county officials to hit the streets in what they say is an “unprecedented” way to save lives.

Starting next week, Children’s Services staff members will join the Hamilton County Equity & Resources Mobile Tech Bus as they travel through neighborhoods.

The first stop will be Monday in Bond Hill at St. Aloysius Church off Reading Road.

They will talk to parents, demonstrate how to use swaddles and sleep sacs and explain why safe sleep is so important.

They also will distribute free Halo swaddles and sacks.

JFS officials say proper sleep attire is the one aspect of unsafe sleep deaths they have the most potential to control. It also keeps babies warm without the risk of suffocation from blankets.

JFS trained more than 200 caseworkers this spring in safe sleep and safe sleep attire so they can share this information with families.

“We don’t want to wait for a need or a scare,” said Amy Story, assistant director for strategic operations. “The agency wants to provide these items now as part of its effort to be more preventative in serving families and to increase our visibility in the community.”

In addition to safe sleep attire, the Hamilton County Equity & Resources Mobile Tech Bus provides Covid-19 vaccines and direct assistance or applications for: cash, food, Medicaid, rent and utility help, workforce development, child support and child care assistance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.