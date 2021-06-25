Contests
Homicide in Westwood

Luke Macke
Luke Macke(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 23-year-old man was found shot to death in a crashed vehicle in Westwood overnight, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Harrison Avenue about 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle into a pole.

They said they found a single vehicle crash with an unresponsive driver and determined he was the victim of a shooting.

Fire personnel responded and attempted life saving measures, however, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police identified him early Friday as Luke Macke.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542

