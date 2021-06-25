Contests
Humidity makes a comeback, rain chances today

By Olga Breese
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a mild start in the upper 60s, we’re heading for highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. You will feel the increasing humidity and some portions of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area could see a few pop-up showers or storms midday and late day.

Over the weekend muggy air will dominate. Portions of the Tri-State could see a few showers or thunderstorms pop up Saturday night, but most location will remain dry. Highs reach for 90 degrees.

Rain is likely by Sunday night and continuing through Tuesday evening. So far, it looks like we’ll dry out by Wednesday. We are monitoring the possibility for a very wet holiday weekend from Friday July 2nd through the 5th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

