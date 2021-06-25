Contests
Humidity Returns & Rain Chances Friday

Most of the weekend will be dry., with afternoon pop ups.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We start Friday morning out with the chance of a few showers.

Look for the chance for midday and afternoon rain or isolated thunder. The best chance between 12pm and 6pm with downpours. You will feel the humidity increasing a bit more with daytime highs near 82 degrees.

Over the weekend muggy air will dominate the Tristate and a few showers or thunderstorms could pop up each day. At this point it looks mostly dry with the chance of showers. Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s.

From Sunday night through Tuesday evening rain will be in the area and some rain may fall into the following weekend.

