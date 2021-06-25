Major intersection closing Friday night to become roundabout

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - A busy intersection off the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is closing Friday night into early Saturday.

The intersection of Montgomery Road and Cross County Highway will shut down 8:00 p.m. Friday until 7:00 a.m. Saturday, city officials say.

Cross County Highway will be closed on the east side of I-71, so all I-71 traffic exiting Cross County will be forced to head west.

When the Montgomery Road intersection reopens, it will function as a one lane roundabout.

During the shutdown, signs and barricades will be placed on Montgomery Road at Hartfield Place and Kennedy Lane, as well as signs north and south of the closure notifying drivers.

