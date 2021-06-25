Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘Miss you’: Floyd’s daughter speaks at Chauvin’s sentencing

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - George Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter shared what she wished she could tell her late father in a video shown ahead of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing.

“I miss you and I love you,” Gianna Floyd said in the video when asked what she would say to her dad.

Gianna Floyd’s video interview was played in court Friday during the sentencing hearing for Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Gianna Floyd said in the victim impact statement that she believed her dad was still with her in spirit and that she wants to know how he got hurt.

“We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed,” she said. “My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth.”

She had a long list of things she would still have liked to do with her father. “I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride.”

Hers was the first of several victim impact statements given by Floyd’s family members at Chauvin’s sentencing.

__

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Oney
Missing Indiana teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ sheriff’s office says
Luke Macke
Homicide in Westwood
Princeton soccer player collapses on field, dies at the hospital
Teen soccer player dies after medical incident at Princeton High School
Meet the final Vax-a-Million winners
Cincinnati police seized 9 guns and a large amount of drugs on Thursday.
9 arrested in bust of Roselawn drug network, police say

Latest News

The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an...
No ET, no answers: Intel report is inconclusive about UFOs
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. Mike DeWine: Transgender athlete issue no place for government
Kevin Miller will be sworn in as the new Ohio House representative for the 72nd district on...
Ohio Republicans tab former OSP trooper to replace ousted Houselder
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin spoke before he was sentenced for murder in the...
Chauvin offers condolences to Floyd family at sentencing