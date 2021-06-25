Ohio Republicans tab former OSP trooper to replace ousted Houselder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper will take the seat vacated by former House Speaker Larry Householder.

Kevin Miller (R-Newark) will fill the 72nd Ohio House Seat, acting House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) announced on Friday.

Miller was chosen by a selection committee two weeks after the House voted to expel Householder, who is indicted in a $60 million federal bribery scheme.

Miller served as an OSP trooper, a labor relations advocate and a post commander. Most recently, according to Cupp, he served as the OSP legislative liaison.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve the 72nd House District,” Miller said. “I’m looking forward to working on the issues affecting Coshocton, Licking and Perry counties and ensuring our communities’ voices are heard in Columbus.”

Said Cupp of Miller, “His extensive experience serving the Ohio State Highway Patrol will allow him to serve and represent the People of the 72nd House district well.”

Miller will be sworn into office during the House voting session on June 28.

Householder and four associates were arrested in July 2020 in an investigation connected to legislation containing a ratepayer-funded bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants. He has pleaded not guilty and faces more than 20 years in prison if convicted.

“I’m confident that when a jury of my peers hears all the evidence, they’ll return a not guilty verdict,” Householder said in mid-June. “I have not, nor have I ever taken a bribe or solicited, or been solicited for taking a bribe.”

Householder remains free on his own recognizance and was re-elected to his House seat last fall.

Lawmakers stripped him of his speakership last summer shortly after he was indicted.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.