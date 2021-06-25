Contests
Ohio Task Force 1 prepares for potential deployment for recovery efforts at Florida condo tower collapse

Condo de Florida colapsa. (Cropped Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)
Condo de Florida colapsa. (Cropped Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 has been placed on “alert” by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for possible deployment to Florida.

The status means the group should start the final steps in preparing to respond to assist at the condominium building collapse in Surfside, Fla.

As of early Friday morning, four people were confirmed dead and 159 remain unaccounted for.

The Dayton-based emergency response team would aid with search operations, medical duties, and recovery efforts.

