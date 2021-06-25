Ohio Task Force 1 on standby to deploy to south Florida

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 is on standby ready to answer the call to help with the response in south Florida after a condominium collapsed Thursday.

As of Friday, four people have been confirmed dead with 160 people still unaccounted for, according to Associated Press.

When Evan Schumann saw the video of the tower in south Florida coming down, he knew his team would have to be ready.

“When I saw that collapse, the magnitude of what this could turn into really started to hit home,” explains Schumann. “But I did think that it could be possible that they may request resources and that I probably needed to start thinking about what this task force needed to do.”

The team was immediately put on standby.

The gear and 80-crew members are ready to go if called upon as they have been before.

A portion of this team was also called to Adams County at the end of last year, then sifting through the debris for the construction crew members trapped inside.

