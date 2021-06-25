Contests
Prosecutors: Babysitter abandoned 7-year-old girls, resulting in Shareese Lattimore’s death

Sharesse Lattimore (right) and her mother (left).
Sharesse Lattimore (right) and her mother (left).(WXIX)
By Cameron Knight
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - When 7-year-old Shareese Lattimore was killed crossing a busy stretch of Vine Street in March, it left many asking ‘why?’

Pedestrian crashes were uncommon there. There didn’t seem to be a good explanation for why Shareese and her cousin felt the need to cross the busy road.

Now, prosecutors say that the girls’ babysitter, Mesha Smith, 40, left them unattended to get into a vehicle on the other side of the road, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati EnquirerEventually, the girls tried to cross the road to get to her and were struck, officials say.

Smith has been charged with two felony counts of child endangering and one count of involuntary manslaughter, also a felony.

Investigators have not revealed why they believe Smith left the children unattended.

The driver who struck Shareese and her cousin, a 17-year-old boy, has not been charged in the crash. Police said he stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers.

Court and jail records do not indicate if Smith has been arrested. Hearings in her case have not yet been scheduled, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Shareese’s grandmother, Belinda Lattimore, previously told The Enquirer her granddaughter went by Ree Ree and was an outgoing child.

“She was just a happy, beautiful little girl,” she said. “She loved to do anything with anyone. She loved to participate. She was just a fun-loving child.”

Related | Family Tragedy: Lattimore family mourning the death of another child

Shareese was the distant cousin of Nylo Lattimore, her grandmother said. 3-year-old Nylo is presumed dead after police said he was thrown into the Ohio River in December by the man who killed his mother. His body has not been located.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

