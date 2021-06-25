SADD 100 Deadliest Days: Ways to keep teen drivers safe

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Partnering with the National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF), Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) is working with several chapters throughout the Tri-State to address teen driver safety.

The period is known as the ’100 Deadliest Days,’ the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when teens die in car crashes more than any other 100-day period, according to Rick Birt.

As the President and CEO of SADD, Birt emphasizes what needs to be done to establish a culture of safety starting with young people and continuing with parents.

“It really breaks down to each and every one of us every time we get behind the wheel making good choices. That is what we’re all about at SADD,” Birt said.

Founded 40 years ago, as Birt notes, part of the mission of SADD is that young people empowered to help each other is the most effective course of prevention.

“Give teens the knowledge that they need to speak up if they and their friends are maybe in the process of making a bad decision, to have the resources and training to be an advocate for themselves and their friends,” he said.

SADD and NRSF created the passport to safe driving which is a free resource on SADD’s website, SADD.org, to help teens and their parents work together.

SADD is also working to make people aware of Drug Impaired Driving.

“We’re seeing an uptick in what we call Drug Impaired Driving where teens are using whether that may be cannabis, a prescription drug, knowing the difference between an over-the-counter medication particularly during allergy season or cold season, how that impairs you,” Birt said.

In addition, Birt is emphasizing that teens are the most likely to drive drowsy.

“SADD has found that one in ten teen drivers admits to having a microsleep, or some sort of brief episode where they doze off and snap back into it, thank GOD, but there’s a challenge in drowsy driving. Parents need to know what that looks like and need to know how to navigate those situations,” he said.

A recent example of outreach according to Ohio Statewide Coordinator Carol Lucio, is the addition of the Fairfield Youth Coalition as a newly affiliated chapter with SADD.

