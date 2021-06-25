Contests
Teen dies after medical incident at Princeton High School

Princeton High School (Credit: Tom D Benjamin)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -The Butler County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death of a teenager who went to a hospital after an apparent medical incident at Princeton High School Thursday night.

The teen’s autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, according to Martin Schneider, administrator at the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The teen’s name was not released.

Schneider said the coroner’s office plans to release more details later in the day.

Sharonville fire and police crews responded Princeton High School about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sharonville police.

First responders received a medical run for an 18-year-old male, a “non-breather/cardiac arrest,” at the school’s athletic field off Viking Way and Chester Road, according to a dispatch report from Hamilton County emergency communications.

“Um, I have a kid down at Princeton Viking Stadium,” a 911 caller told a dispatcher, according to a recording of the call released Friday. “I think he’s having a seizure.”

A scrimmage was underway when the teen went down and was unresponsive, the man said.

The teen was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s Liberty Township campus, according to a dispatch report.

Princeton school officials said they had no immediate comment.

Conditioning for the high school’s boy’s soccer team has been held most weeknights at the athletic field since June 14.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

