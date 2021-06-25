Want to bring Fiona home with you? Now you can - sort of

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you ever wanted to bring everyone’s favorite hippo back home with you, now is your chance.

A Fiona garden statue is now available for preorder from the Cincinnati Zoo.

The dimensions of the statue are based on Fiona’s size at birth.

[Click here to preorder]

The statues will be available to start shipping in mid-July.

We're so excited to start taking pre-orders for the new Fiona garden statue! The statues will be available to start shipping mid- July. Her dimensions are based on her actual size at birth, as a reminder of her perseverance to fight & survive. https://t.co/i7zAJTP196 #teamfiona pic.twitter.com/fYkzqP7Tf1 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 25, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.