Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Want to bring Fiona home with you? Now you can - sort of

The Fiona statues will be available to start shipping in mid-July.
The Fiona statues will be available to start shipping in mid-July.(Cincinnati Zoo - Lisa Hubbard)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you ever wanted to bring everyone’s favorite hippo back home with you, now is your chance.

A Fiona garden statue is now available for preorder from the Cincinnati Zoo.

The dimensions of the statue are based on Fiona’s size at birth.

[Click here to preorder]

The statues will be available to start shipping in mid-July.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Oney
Missing Indiana teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ sheriff’s office says
Meet the final Vax-a-Million winners
Luke Macke
Homicide in Westwood
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Cincinnati police seized 9 guns and a large amount of drugs on Thursday.
9 arrested in bust of Roselawn drug network, police say

Latest News

800 grams of fentanyl, 51 pounds of marijuana and $8,000 in cash was seized.
800 grams of fentanyl, 51 pounds of marijuana seized in Butler County
FRIDAY!!! Evening Update
FRIDAY!!! Evening Update
Unemployment insurance comes to an end tomorrow
Extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits ends this weekend in Ohio
Mae Allen, a woman from Homer, La., turned 108 on Jan. 18, 2021.
A DAY WITH AUNT MAE: Northwest La. woman turns 108