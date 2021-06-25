Want to bring Fiona home with you? Now you can - sort of
Published: Jun. 25, 2021
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you ever wanted to bring everyone’s favorite hippo back home with you, now is your chance.
A Fiona garden statue is now available for preorder from the Cincinnati Zoo.
The dimensions of the statue are based on Fiona’s size at birth.
The statues will be available to start shipping in mid-July.
