Children take steps to address graffiti at a Lebanon park

‘It’s just, like, ruining it.’
By Kody Fisher
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Some Lebanon residents are upset because a local park is covered in graffiti.

It’s everywhere at Jarod Park right now, not just on the playground but also on the concrete in the picnic area.

Mixed messages abound. One section features “hope” around a four-leaf clover. Another has a word some might consider profanity.

“I’m so upset,” said Owen Rinder, 7, who comes to the park often. “There’s graffiti and spray paint all over the park.”

It’s unclear when the graffiti first showed up, but Owen says he and his brother, Eli, noticed it recently.

“It’s just, like, ruining it,” he said.

The precocious 7-year-old called the parks department and left a voice mail.

