Indiana State Troopers arrest Hamilton Co. Corrections escapee

FORT WAYNE, IN (WXIX) -Indiana State Troopers say they arrested a Hamilton County Corrections escapee Friday after he was on the run since June 18.

Troopers say Rafael Rosa III, 27, of Noblesville, IN, was serving a sentence for burglary and theft-related convictions when he walked away from the Hamilton County jail.

State troopers say they tracked Rosa’s location around 5:30 p.m. at the Knotty Pine Motel in Fort Wayne, IN. Once troopers arrived, Rosa attempted to flee on foot.

Troopers say they chased him and were quickly able to arrest him.

An investigation led troopers, and Hamilton County deputies led them to believe that Rosa was likely hiding in the Fort Wayne area.

Troopers say Rosa was transported to the Allen County jail. He is pending a transfer back to the Hamilton County jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.