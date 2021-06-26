Local organization donates $1,200 checks to 20 Tri-State food pantries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Apartment Association supports 20 food pantries with donations each year but was recently able to award each pantry a $1,200 check.

“Education used to be about books and learning only. Now it’s really about community development, taking care of those of our community that have needs,” says Gateway Community and Technical College President and CEO Fernando Figueroa.

Each of the three Gateway locations has a food pantry to serve the students and staff in need.

“The apartment association has been a huge supporter of the food for thought pantry and are largely responsible for the ability to open this particular site at our Edgewood campus,” continues Dr. Figueroa.

The Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Apartment Association recently used a grant from the L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation to donate the money to the pantries.

Zion UCC Pantry/Norwood.

Jewish Family Center.

Welcome House of Northern Kentucky.

Brighton Center.

Boone County Head Start.

Gateway Community & Technical College.

CAIN.

Anderson Ferry.

Corpus Christi.

For His Glory Pantry.

SEM Pantry.

The Caring Place.

Fairfield Food Pantry.

SON Ministries.

Tri-County Soul Ministries.

Reach Out Lakota Lake.

Open Door Food Pantry.

LIFE.

Salvation Army, Middletown.

Madisonville Education and Assistance Center.

“I’ve never seen the local community come together in such a fantastic way to help people,” says President of the Apartment Association Outreach (AAO) Jeff March, “So it’s really been a joint effort. We raised a record amount of $350,000 last year as an organization.”

The apartment association provides rent assistance, food pantry donations, scholarships, and more to thousands of people in the Tri-State each year. In 2020, food pantries, like the one at Gateway, needed help more than ever.

“In both housing stability and food insecurity are always big issues but never bigger than during the pandemic last year,” March said. “So to see our members rally and provide record funding to step up and help people in a way like that is really meaningful to us.”

The donation from the apartment association helped purchase brand new equipment at the Edgewood food pantry.

“More importantly, focus on the kind of foods that are going to be of value to our students and not just food for food’s sake,” explains Dr. Figueroa. “That’s why the donation from the apartment association for the freezer and the refrigerator that’s at our Edgewood campus is the ability to offer fresh food, fresh fruit, as well as perishables that we couldn’t offer before.”

In addition to the support for the food pantry, the apartment association helped fund a new scholarship for Gateway. Officials with the college say the scholarship will help students with tuition costs, books, program technology fees, and certification tests associated with their program of study.

