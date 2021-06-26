Contests
Mainly dry weekend but warm and humid

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend forecast is shaping up to be not too shabby. It will be warm and humid today. High 87. However, I think the chance for rain is small with just a chance for a stray afternoon pop-up storm. Tomorrow will be similar but even warmer with highs near 90. Chances for storms will increase Monday and Tuesday with highs near 90, humid conditions, and scattered rain.

Our blocking pattern provided by a high sitting right over the mid-Atlantic states will break down and allow the front stretching from Michigan to Texas to move east by the middle of the week. That means the flooding rains in those areas will bring heavy rain and storms to our region Wednesday and Thursday especially. That will bring highs down a bit to the mid 80s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday.

The front finally moves east Friday dropping temperatures and humidity in time for the holiday weekend.

Overnight Update - Muggy and Dry, Rain Hard to Find This Weekend
FRIDAY!!! Evening Update
Humidity makes a comeback, rain chances today