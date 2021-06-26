Contests
Warm and humid on Sunday

By Olga Breese
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Overnight temperatures will stay in the lower 70s, but we are dialing up the heat and humidity for the next few days. Sunday’s highs are headed for the upper 80s and lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity it will feel several degrees warmer. Most of the day stays sunny with only a slight chance for scattered showers or storms, mainly north and west. If you are heading out to Great American Ball Park to watch the Reds, the temperature will be in the upper 80s at 1 p.m.

Better chances for storms arrives on Monday and Tuesday with highs near 90 and continued high humidity. As the next front moves closer, we’ll see overcast sky conditions along with the potential for heavy rain and storms across the Tri-State by Wednesday and continuing into Thursday. High temperatures will adjust a bit to the mid 80s on Wednesday and low 80s by Thursday.

Once the front moves east on Friday, temperatures and humidity will drop in time for Independence Day weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

