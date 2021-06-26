Warm and humid weather all weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be warm and humid today. High 87. With the dewpoint in the upper 60s to low 70s, it will feel like it’s in the low 90s. That means be careful and mindful when out in the heat this weekend. Drink water often and take breaks in the shade or indoors. Tomorrow will be similar but even warmer with highs near 90. Chances for storms will increase Monday and Tuesday with highs near 90, humid conditions, and scattered rain.

Our blocking pattern provided by a high sitting right over the mid-Atlantic states will break down and allow the front stretching from Michigan to Texas to move east by the middle of the week. That means the flooding rains in those areas will bring heavy rain and storms to our region Wednesday and Thursday especially. That will bring highs down a bit to the mid 80s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday.

The front finally moves east Friday dropping temperatures and humidity in time for the holiday weekend.

