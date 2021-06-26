Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘We got soaked!’ Cincinnati firefighters stop to play with neighborhood kids

“My kids,” one mother said,“My kids,” one mother said, “they couldn’t stop smiling all night.”
By Brittany Harry
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of Cincinnati firefighters stopped to have some fun with kids after a recent call.

The firefighters at Engine 35 in Westwood had just finished up on a call on Harrison Avenue when they say they noticed some kids playing outside nearby, so they went to join them.

“My kids, they couldn’t stop smiling all night, all night, even the baby,” said mother Ashley King.

Cincinnati Fire Lt. Mitch Frey says firefighters are never above a little impromptu fun.

“Right as we finished our call,” he said, “one of our guys walked over, just spontaneously starts splashing in the pool and having a blast with the kids.”

Then, according to Patricia Hamilton, another mother, the kids started “attacking” them with water.

“He called for backup, and we ended up losing the war that day,” she said. “We got soaked!”

Hamilton added: “Engine 35, you rock!”

It’s a day the parents haven’t stopped talking about.

Said Markita Hill, “That was my kids’ first time experiencing this, so that was a great opportunity for them and something for them to remember.”

It was just as memorable for the firefighters, who say the pandemic prevented them from interacting with the community.

“We felt so disconnected from the people that we love to be around and talk to,” Sean Smith with the Cincinnati Fire Department said. “This is one of the first opportunities we’ve had since COVID has been over to actually get up close and personal and do the thing that we love to do, which is be around people and enjoy ourselves.”

Hamilton brought pizza to the firehouse as a “thank you.”

The firefighters say they just enjoyed getting to hangout with some of the kids more and they love it when people stop by to say hi.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton soccer player collapses on field, dies at the hospital
Teen soccer player dies after medical incident at Princeton High School
Shannon Oney
Missing Indiana teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ sheriff’s office says
Luke Macke
Homicide in Westwood
Meet the final Vax-a-Million winners
Cincinnati police seized 9 guns and a large amount of drugs on Thursday.
9 arrested in bust of Roselawn drug network, police say

Latest News

Children's park defaced by graffiti in Lebanon
Children take steps to address graffiti at a Lebanon park
Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes is leading a lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati to try...
‘It’s just wrong:’ Hamilton County Auditor leads earnings tax lawsuit against Cincinnati
Help needed for local tattoo artist involving in a serious accident
Coworkers raising money to help tattoo artist hospitalized after motorcycle crash
Ohio Task Force 1 on standby to deploy to South Florida
Ohio Task Force 1 on standby to deploy to south Florida