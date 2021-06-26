‘We got soaked!’ Cincinnati firefighters stop to play with neighborhood kids

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of Cincinnati firefighters stopped to have some fun with kids after a recent call.

The firefighters at Engine 35 in Westwood had just finished up on a call on Harrison Avenue when they say they noticed some kids playing outside nearby, so they went to join them.

“My kids, they couldn’t stop smiling all night, all night, even the baby,” said mother Ashley King.

Cincinnati Fire Lt. Mitch Frey says firefighters are never above a little impromptu fun.

“Right as we finished our call,” he said, “one of our guys walked over, just spontaneously starts splashing in the pool and having a blast with the kids.”

Then, according to Patricia Hamilton, another mother, the kids started “attacking” them with water.

“He called for backup, and we ended up losing the war that day,” she said. “We got soaked!”

Hamilton added: “Engine 35, you rock!”

It’s a day the parents haven’t stopped talking about.

Said Markita Hill, “That was my kids’ first time experiencing this, so that was a great opportunity for them and something for them to remember.”

It was just as memorable for the firefighters, who say the pandemic prevented them from interacting with the community.

“We felt so disconnected from the people that we love to be around and talk to,” Sean Smith with the Cincinnati Fire Department said. “This is one of the first opportunities we’ve had since COVID has been over to actually get up close and personal and do the thing that we love to do, which is be around people and enjoy ourselves.”

Hamilton brought pizza to the firehouse as a “thank you.”

The firefighters say they just enjoyed getting to hangout with some of the kids more and they love it when people stop by to say hi.

