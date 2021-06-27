Contests
2 puppies resuced from hot car in OTR

Two puppies were rescued from a hot car in Over the Rhine Saturday afternoon.
Two puppies were rescued from a hot car in Over the Rhine Saturday afternoon.(Cincinnati Police)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two puppies were rescued from a hot car in Over the Rhine Saturday afternoon.

Cincinnati Police say they found the pups in a parking lot in an unattended car.

They were taken to Cincinnati Animal CARES, and according to Ray Anderson with CARES, they are safe, clean and, “very, very cute.”

A receipt for parking was left on the car stating that the owner had purchased a parking pass at 3:31 p.m. CPD tweeted that the pups were rescued at 4:21 p.m.

Another note was left on the car notifying the owner of where the puppies were, and anyone who knows the owner is asked to call police at 513-352-3505.

Two puppies were rescued from a hot car on Sycamore Saturday afternoon.
Two puppies were rescued from a hot car on Sycamore Saturday afternoon.(WXIX)

