ArtsWave holds free yoga at TQL Stadium

ArtsWave held a free yoga with their Arts4Wellness program event at TQL Stadium Saturday morning.
ArtsWave held a free yoga with their Arts4Wellness program event at TQL Stadium Saturday morning.(WXIX)
By Alison Montoya
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - ArtsWave held a free yoga with their Arts4Wellness program event at TQL Stadium Saturday morning.

ArtsWave supports 15 counties in the greater Cincinnati area.

Nikki Owens, of Mint Yoga Studio in Fort Thomas, instructed the first two classes.

“The arts community is one of the industries that lost $140 million from the pandemic so to have the opportunity to thank the donors who kept supporting the arts throughout the last year and a half is a tremendous gift so I’m just so honored to be able to participate and share yoga with them,” said Owens.

More than 400 people took advantage of the four free yoga sessions on the Mercy Health Plaza.

”I mean the arts are everything, it’s how you experience different perspectives and culture and really just get lost in that moment of, of beauty,” said Hannah Taphorn, an ArtsWave donor.

Kathy DeBrosse of ArtsWave said the arts in Cincinnati make the city unique and stand out.

”The arts are really imperative to the region getting vibrant again. That’s really what makes or breaks a city,” said DeBrosse.

DeBrosse is grateful for the outpouring of support for ArtsWave, ”the community gave in two major ways and this year we so need help.”

If you would like to donate to ArtsWave or attend an Arts4Wellness event, visit here.

