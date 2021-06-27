Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Family continues to ask for answers 1 year after fatal shooting of paraplegic man in Butler Co.

Family of Hamilton shooting victim calls for witnesses to come forward.
Family of Hamilton shooting victim calls for witnesses to come forward.
By Ken Brown
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A Butler County family continues to ask for answers exactly one year after their loved one was fatally shot in Hamilton.

James Williams, 38, died due to a shooting that occurred along North 9th St. in Hamilton.

“My mom, you know, my mom does nothing but sit and cry. It’s not fair for my mom to not know who killed her son. It’s not fair,” Jelane Gay said.

The family says that Williams was paraplegic before he was shot twice.

“We just want closure. That’s all. We just want to know who did it. That’s it,” Gay said.

William’s mother and sisters say that they continue to work with the Hamilton Police Department to figure out who is responsible.

“They have their little code on the street, ‘don’t snitch,’ when somebody gets murdered that’s not snitching. You’re helping somebody else’s family. If it was their family and somebody got murdered, they would want to know who it was,” Gay said.

The family is asking anyone with information to call Detective Botts with the Hamilton Police Department at 513.868.5811 ex.1266.

“We know people know, and that’s the sad part about it. We know people know, and they won’t step forward,” Gay said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes is leading a lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati to try...
‘It’s just wrong:’ Hamilton County Auditor leads earnings tax lawsuit against Cincinnati
A Cincinnati woman says she and her 12-year-old daughter are shaken up after a drunk woman got...
Woman, daughter called racial slurs during altercation with intoxicated woman
Princeton soccer player collapses on field, dies at the hospital
Teen soccer player dies after medical incident at Princeton High School
Jacob Walter takes the stand, refutes accuser’s testimony in rape, sodomy case
Partial verdict reached in Jacob Walter rape, sodomy case
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. Mike DeWine: Transgender athlete issue no place for government

Latest News

Kevin Alonso Olan-Jimenez
Man stabbed after car crash in Florence, KY, police say
A Cincinnati woman says she and her 12-year-old daughter are shaken up after a drunk woman got...
Woman, daughter called racial slurs during altercation with intoxicated woman
World War II veteran Johnnie Jones received the Purple Heart Saturday, June 26, at Louisiana's...
101-year-old Louisiana veteran receives Purple Heart
David Shrider fell 150 feet Friday down the slope of Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National...
Miami University professor dies after fall from mountain peak in Alaska park