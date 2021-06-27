Family continues to ask for answers 1 year after fatal shooting of paraplegic man in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A Butler County family continues to ask for answers exactly one year after their loved one was fatally shot in Hamilton.

James Williams, 38, died due to a shooting that occurred along North 9th St. in Hamilton.

“My mom, you know, my mom does nothing but sit and cry. It’s not fair for my mom to not know who killed her son. It’s not fair,” Jelane Gay said.

The family says that Williams was paraplegic before he was shot twice.

“We just want closure. That’s all. We just want to know who did it. That’s it,” Gay said.

William’s mother and sisters say that they continue to work with the Hamilton Police Department to figure out who is responsible.

“They have their little code on the street, ‘don’t snitch,’ when somebody gets murdered that’s not snitching. You’re helping somebody else’s family. If it was their family and somebody got murdered, they would want to know who it was,” Gay said.

The family is asking anyone with information to call Detective Botts with the Hamilton Police Department at 513.868.5811 ex.1266.

“We know people know, and that’s the sad part about it. We know people know, and they won’t step forward,” Gay said.

