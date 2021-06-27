Contests
GRAPHIC: Gang member arrested in NYC shooting in front of two children

By WCBS Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police have arrested the suspected gunman involved in a brazen daylight shooting in the Bronx that put two children in the line of fire.

The New York City Police Department announced the arrest of 27-year-old Michael Lopez at a press conference late Friday. He faces charges including multiple counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment in relation to a June 17 shooting in the Bronx.

Police say Lopez has a gang affiliation to the “Make it Happen Boyz” and a lengthy previous rap sheet.

Michael Lopez, 27, (center) faces several charges including multiple counts of attempted murder...
Michael Lopez, 27, (center) faces several charges including multiple counts of attempted murder in relation to a June 17 shooting in the Bronx. Police say he has a gang affiliation and a lengthy previous rap sheet.(Source: WCBS via CNN)

“He has five prior arrests and is on parole for an attempted murder,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig. “We know he’s a gang member. That’s one of the things we are looking into. The investigation is still early, but he’s a gang member with a gun on parole.”

Surveillance video of the shooting shows a masked gunman open fire on a 24-year-old man. The victim then topples over two siblings, 13-year-old Mia and 5-year-old Christian, who happened to be walking nearby.

The video shows Mia grab Christian to protect him.

“The images of a 13-year-old girl shielding her 5-year-old brother from bullets fired by a gunman in broad daylight on a Thursday afternoon, that heart-wrenching video was seen around the world,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

Police say the 24-year-old victim made his own way to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The children were not injured during the incident, but their parents say it left them frightened.

Residents in the neighborhood are thrilled with Lopez’s arrest.

“I feel safer. Kids are sacred. They shouldn’t have to go through that,” one person said.

Police say they are still searching for a male accomplice seen on a scooter, who allegedly transported Lopez to and from the scene.

