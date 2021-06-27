Contests
The Heat Goes On, Relief Late Week

By Steve Horstmeyer
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The high on Saturday observed at CVG, reached 86° and the low temperature Sunday morning was 70° as reported through

7 a.m.

Muggy air will continue to dominate the Tristate into the middle of next week and an isolated shower or thunderstorm could pop up each afternoon through Tuesday. Beginning Wednesday rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread.

Starting Thursday less humid and cooler air will start to invade the Tristate. By Friday, rain will continue to threaten but taper off late in the day.

A sneak peek at the July 4th weekend forecast calls for cooler and much less humid weather with plenty of sunshine. Keep your fingers crossed it could change.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

