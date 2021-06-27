Miami University professor dies after fall from mountain peak in Alaska park

COPPER CENTER, Alaska (AP/FOX 19) — According to the Associated Press, a 52-year-old Miami University professor died after he fell off the peak of a mountain in an Alaskan national park Saturday.

David Shrider fell 150 feet Friday down the slope of Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve near Kennecott, the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve said.

Just before the fall, “a family member in the hiking group reported that he asked for help and then rolled approximately 150 feet down a slope. When a member of the group found him, he was dead. His son, who was a member of the party, called 911,” the park said.

Shrider graduated from Miami in 1992 and returned as a professor in the Department of Finance in 2004 and has served as the director of that department since 2017.

The University says he was also named the Outstanding Professor by the Miami University Associated Student Government in 2020.

“David was much loved as a valuable friend and colleague of many at the Farmer School, Miami University and the Oxford community at large,” Miami University’s Farmer School of Business wrote in a statement to the community.

Their entire statement can be found here:

Dear FSB faculty, staff, students, and alumni

It is with tremendous sadness that we share the news of the tragic death of David Shrider while backpacking in Alaska.

David graduated from Miami with degrees in finance and economics in 1992, and returned to Oxford as a professor in the Department of Finance in 2004. He has also served as the Director of Global Business Programs since 2017.

David was much loved as a valuable friend and colleague of many at the Farmer School, Miami University and the Oxford community at large. His positive impact and connection with his students was immeasurable, and resulted in his being named the Outstanding Professor by the Miami University Associated Student Government in 2020.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX and The Associated Press. All rights reserved.