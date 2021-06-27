Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Muggy and Hot on Monday

By Olga Breese
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday’s highs are headed toward 90 degrees. We will start the day dry, but by mid morning many locations will begin to see scattered showers becoming more widespread by afternoon. Watch for a few heavy downpours and pop-up thunderstorms in the evening.

The same scenario holds for Tuesday. Hot and humid conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures around 90 degrees with a chance for showers and storms.

As the next front moves closer, we’ll see overcast sky conditions along with the potential for heavy rain and storms across the Tri-State by Wednesday and continuing into Thursday. High temperatures will adjust a bit to the mid 80s on Wednesday and upper 70s by Thursday.

Once the front moves east on Friday, temperatures and humidity will drop in time for Independence Day weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cincinnati woman says she and her 12-year-old daughter are shaken up after a drunk woman got...
Woman, daughter called racial slurs during altercation with intoxicated woman
Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes is leading a lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati to try...
‘It’s just wrong:’ Hamilton County Auditor leads earnings tax lawsuit against Cincinnati
Princeton soccer player collapses on field, dies at the hospital
Teen soccer player dies after medical incident at Princeton High School
Jacob Walter takes the stand, refutes accuser’s testimony in rape, sodomy case
Partial verdict reached in Jacob Walter rape, sodomy case
Two puppies were rescued from a hot car in Over the Rhine Saturday afternoon.
2 puppies rescued from hot car in OTR

Latest News

Olga Breese’s Sunday Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese’s Sunday Evening & Overnight Forecast
After “Finding Nemo,” everyone wanted a clownfish for their aquarium.
The Heat Goes On, Relief Late Week
The Heat Goes On, Relief By Late Week
Early Sunday Forecast Update
Early Sunday Forecast Update