U.S. Customs: Cincinnati officers seize 14 pounds of cocaine with street value of $700,000

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati say they recently seized 14 pounds of cocaine with a street value of more than $700,000.

Officers found three pounds of powdered cocaine in black zippered folders in a shipment from the Caribbean headed to Perth, Australia, according to a Customs news release.

The release said officers found about 11 pounds of liquid cocaine in three shampoo bottles in a shipment from Mexico headed to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

“The officers and agriculture specialists in Cincinnati are here to protect the public and enable legitimate trade,” Port Director Richard Gillespie said in the release.

“Although criminals come up with numerous creative concealment methods, our officers leverage all their skills and available tools to identify shipments of interest and stop dangerous drugs from reaching our cities and neighborhoods.”

