2 found shot to death in Maysville, police say

Maysville police found two people dead from gunshot wounds on Monday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Maysville police are investigating after officers found two people dead in an apartment on Monday.

A 911 caller reported a “disturbance” in an apartment on Meadow Drive around 4:10 p.m., police say. The caller said two people inside the apartment had gunshot wounds.

Police found two people in the apartment with what officers believed to be gunshot wounds. Maysville Fire and EMS responded and confirmed the two people were dead.

Police have not identified the two people.

The Maysville Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a criminal investigation.

Police urge anyone with information to contact 606.564.9411 and ask to speak to a detective.

We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

