AAA Cincinnati predicts record-breaking travel for Fourth of July weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than two million Ohioans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies this Independence Day, as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, 95% of holiday travel in Ohio will be by car.

An expected 1.9 million Ohioans will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 1.3% more than the previous record set in 2019. Motorists have driven the number back up almost 19% over 2020′s pandemic 4th of July holiday.

“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Jenifer Moore, AAA spokeswoman. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day to follow.”

For the Great American Road Trip AAA has compiled our favorite trip-planning resources, backed by more than 100 years of road-tested experience and expertise to help members prepare, safe and confident about their travel journey.

Make Sure Your Car is Road Trip-Ready

Before hitting the road, AAA reminds motorists to plan their route in advance and help avoid a breakdown along the way by ensuring their vehicle is ready. AAA expects to rescue more than 4,600 Ohioans at the roadside this Independence Day weekend.

Air Travel and Other Modes of Transportation

With more than 73,000 Ohioans planning to fly, air travel volumes this Independence Day will reach 82.8% of pre-pandemic levels, an increase of 126% compared to last year.

Another 27,495 Ohioans are expected to travel by other modes this Independence Day, an increase of over 45% compared to last year, but 83% lower than in 2019. This includes travel by bus and train, and also the return of cruising. Cruise lines have announced limited sailings resuming from U.S. ports beginning in late June.

For those who make the personal decision to take a cruise, AAA reminds them that a travel advisor can offer advice on cancellation policies, what you can expect on your cruise, and travel insurance options to help protect your health and travel investment before and during your vacation.

Where are Ohioans Traveling for the Independence Day Holiday Weekend?

AAA Travel booking indicate a strong travel recovery for summer. National parks, Phoenix and other areas in Arizona, and beach areas along the East Coast from Georgia to Maine are popular destinations for the holiday, according to local AAA Travel Advisors.

AAA offers the following tips for a safe and enjoyable Independence Day travel experience:

Use a travel advisor. They can help make any last-minute changes to travel plans, explore travel insurance options and plan a vacation that meets your needs and comfort-level this summer.

Travel safely. For travelers who are not vaccinated but choose to travel, CDC recommends that you practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands and get tested for COVID-19 before and after travel. Regardless of vaccination status, masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

Don’t Drive Intexticated. Put the smartphone down or give to a passenger while driving.

Slow Down, Move Over. Move Over! Be mindful of construction and emergency workers on the roads.

If traveling by air. Check your flight status before leaving for the airport. Consider signing up for text or mobile app alerts from your airline for the latest flight information.

Stay informed. Although the CDC advises that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk to themselves, it’s important to keep in mind that some local and state travel restrictions may still remain in place. Travelers can refer to AAA’s Although the CDC advises that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk to themselves, it’s important to keep in mind that some local and state travel restrictions may still remain in place. Travelers can refer to AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com for the latest information to help plan their trip.

