Beloved Miami University professor remembered after untimely death

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A community is reeling after a beloved Miami University professor died falling off the peak of a mountain in an Alaskan national park Saturday.

David Shrider, 52, fell 150 feet down the slope of Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve near Kennecott, the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve said.

Just before the fall, “a family member in the hiking group reported that he asked for help and then rolled approximately 150 feet down a slope. When a member of the group found him, he was dead. His son, who was a member of the party, called 911,” the park said.

Shrider graduated from Miami in 1992 and returned as a professor in the Department of Finance in 2004 and has served as the director of that department since 2017.

Joe Fiseur, a former student and family friend of Shrider describes what he learned from the professor as memorable.

“I think all of us who were interested in finance and economics really just took a liking to him and understood that he was trying to prepare us for a demanding career in the future. I think he did a wonderful job at that,” said Fiseur.

In addition to his legacy as a professor, Shrider was a board member for the Family Resource Center. Volunteering his time to help some of the most vulnerable in the community get out of poverty.

“He cared about people. He cared about our community. He loved Oxford. He loved Miami. He loved Tallawanda,” said Fiseur.

He was named Outstanding Professor by the Miami University Associated Student Government in 2020.

“David was much loved as a valuable friend and colleague of many at the Farmer School, Miami University and the Oxford community at large,” Miami University’s Farmer School of Business wrote in a statement to the community.

