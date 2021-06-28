CPS board to discuss COVID-19 vaccine requirement for teachers, staff

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday’s Cincinnati Public Schools’ board meeting is expected to discuss a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for teachers and staff.

The proposed policy would require all district employees and co-located partners to receive at least the first vaccine dose before Aug. 17. A co-located partner includes health partners, resource coordinators, school resource officers, and other partners working out of a district building.

Employees can be exempt from the vaccine requirement if they claim a religious or disability/medical exemption, according to the policy.

“An employee’s claim for a religious exemption must stem from a deeply or sincerely held religious belief or practice,” the policy reads.

Employees who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons can request an exemption under the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Ohio Civil Right Acts.

Political beliefs are not a sufficient reason for exemption, the policy states.

A vote on the vaccine requirement will be conducted if there is a consensus.

Monday’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

FOX19 NOW will update this story with any developments from the meeting.

