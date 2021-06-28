Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

CPS board to discuss COVID-19 vaccine requirement for teachers, staff

Monday’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
Monday’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday’s Cincinnati Public Schools’ board meeting is expected to discuss a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for teachers and staff.

The proposed policy would require all district employees and co-located partners to receive at least the first vaccine dose before Aug. 17. A co-located partner includes health partners, resource coordinators, school resource officers, and other partners working out of a district building.

Employees can be exempt from the vaccine requirement if they claim a religious or disability/medical exemption, according to the policy.

“An employee’s claim for a religious exemption must stem from a deeply or sincerely held religious belief or practice,” the policy reads.

Employees who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons can request an exemption under the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Ohio Civil Right Acts.

Political beliefs are not a sufficient reason for exemption, the policy states.

A vote on the vaccine requirement will be conducted if there is a consensus.

Monday’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

FOX19 NOW will update this story with any developments from the meeting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cincinnati woman says she and her 12-year-old daughter are shaken up after a drunk woman got...
Woman, daughter called racial slurs during altercation with intoxicated woman
Kevin Alonso Olan-Jimenez
Man stabbed after car crash in Florence, police say
Two puppies were rescued from a hot car in Over the Rhine Saturday afternoon.
2 puppies rescued from hot car in OTR
David Shrider fell 150 feet Friday down the slope of Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National...
Miami University professor dies after fall from mountain peak in Alaska park
Leandre Glenn, 21, is facing a murder charge for the death of a 6-month-old.
Man accused of murdering a 6-month-old baby, court records say

Latest News

Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million winners announced
Did Vax-a-Million incentive accomplish its goal? DeWine calls it a ‘great success’
Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes is leading a lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati to try...
‘It’s just wrong:’ Hamilton County Auditor leads earnings tax lawsuit against Cincinnati
Unemployment insurance comes to an end tomorrow
Extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits ends this weekend in Ohio
Meet the final Vax-a-Million winners