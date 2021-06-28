Contests
Executive order now allows Ohio college athletes to be endorsed and compensated for use of names, images, likenesses

Ohio State quarterbacks J.T. Barrett (16) and Cardale Jones (12), and wide receiver Braxton...
Ohio State quarterbacks J.T. Barrett (16) and Cardale Jones (12), and wide receiver Braxton Miller (1) during warm ups before an NCAA football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Ohio State won 28-3. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order on Monday afternoon that will allow college athletes to benefit financially for the use of their names, images, and likenesses.

Under the executive action, student athletes enrolled in Ohio colleges and universities will now be permitted to receive compensation.

Institutions will not be allowed to prevent student athletes receiving benefits from participating in sports programs.

College students will also be able to obtain professional representation as well as endorsements.

Certain types of businesses, including casinos and companies that promote controlled substances, are prohibited from endorsing college athletes.

Ohio student athletes must disclose endorsements with their appropriate college or university.

Gov. DeWine was joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner, State Sen. Niraj Antani, and former Ohio State University quarterback Cardale Jones at the Monday afternoon bill signing.

Legislation that would allow college athletes to benefit from use of their name, image, and likeness was recently introduced to Ohio lawmakers, but Gov. DeWine previously offered opposition to an amendment that was added to the bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in female sports.

Several other states across the country, including Florida and Texas, will implement laws on July 1 that will allow college athletes to be compensated.

Proponents of the measure have argued that by not permitting payments to student-athletes, Ohio colleges and universities would be at a recruiting disadvantage.

State Rep. Antani said he intends on pursuing future legislation that will make the order a permanent law.

