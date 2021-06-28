Former congressional candidate indicted, accused of stealing thousands from clients

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former congressional candidate and Cincinnati attorney is accused of stealing thousands from two clients, and a warrant is now out for his arrest, court records show.

Richard Crosby III faces two counts each of theft and unauthorized use of property.

The charges relate to $7,500 or more but less than $150,000 between Feb. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019, his indictment states.

Crosby, 33, ran as a Democrat in 2017 for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District.

He withdrew before the primary in May 2018, and Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Columbia Tusculum, continues to hold the seat.

Crosby could not be reached on his cell phone, and he did not respond to a written interview request.

He was employed at the Strauss Troy law firm in downtown Cincinnati during his dealings with both clients, including an Indiana woman for whom he did estate planning, according to records at the Ohio Supreme Court.

The other client operated a Mt. Airy beauty business who last year sued him and his law firm, Crosby and Post LLC, of Norwood and Columbus, in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

She won a $90,600 judgement against him on June 6, court records state.

The woman’s lawsuit says she retained Crosby to establish a new Ohio corporation to act as a holding company for her beauty business.

He told her establishing a holding company would have tax benefits for her, so she gave him $45,200 check payable on her business account to his law firm on Oct. 28, 2019, according to the lawsuits.

Crosby said he would create a bank account in the name of a new company and deposit that check into the account. The money was to be held in the trust for the woman and her company, but “she became uncomfortable Mr. Crosby holding her funds and requested the money be returned,” the lawsuit states.

On Nov. 8, 2019, she sent him a text message: “N why did u cash the $45,200 check?”

The suit says he responded: “That was always the plan and what we discussed. I deposited that into the firm IOLTA (Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts), which is why it was made out to Crosby and Post. I’ll explain in person, in more detail. That’s going to be completely returned a part of your fund for your new company.”

The woman’s business received a wire transfer from Crosby and his law firm for $15,000 on Nov. 12, 2019.

“Defendants have failed and refused to return the remaining $30,200,”the suit alleged.

Crosby denied the allegations in court records and filed counterclaims, but those were dismissed by the judge.

Grievances involving both women also were filed with the Cincinnati Bar Association, state records show

The allegations were reported to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

When FOX19 NOW reached out to the Strauss Troy firm Friday, they had a statement already prepared and ready to send out upon media request.

It states: “Strauss Troy has been working with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s office and state and local bar associations concerning this situation from the beginning and will continue to do whatever is necessary to see that justice is rightly served. We look forward to a speedy completion of the judicial process.”

Crosby was “separated” from the law firm in September 2019, according to Bill Flynn, an attorney and shareholder at Strauss Troy.

He declined further comment.

Crosby was notified in December a state disciplinary board would hold hearings about the complaints starting in April.

Court records show the Cincinnati Bar Association filed a motion in March asking the Ohio State Supreme Court’s Board of Professional Conduct to make Crosby comply with discovery and the board’s scheduling order; and requiring him to provide his fact and expert reports on or before March 1.

“Crosby has been completely uncommunicative and non-responsive to the CBA’s efforts to schedule and conduct his deposition, failed to attend one on March 18 or to provide his fact and expert witness list, as required by the board’s order,” the motion states.

“Furthermore, Crosby has failed to respond to the CBA’s efforts to obtain compliance by Crosby since his failure to show for this deposition, and there is no indication Crosby will cooperate and respond to written and document discovery, or ever submit to a deposition.”

In March, the CEO of a company in Colorado contacted Gregory Harrison, an attorney at Dinsmore & Shohl who is a member of the grievance committee at the Cincinnati Bar Association.

Darren Lampert wrote that he received Crosby’s resume from a Colorado employment agency. Crosby was seeking a job as General Counsel.

“After a brief Google background search I discovered very troubling allegations of fraud which I believe if true could lead to either suspension or disbarment,” he wrote. “I felt it was my obligation as a member of the bar to forward Mr. Crosby’s resume, which leaves out his work history at Strauss, Troy Esqs together with the cover letter from the employment agency. I declined the interview and have never spoken with Mr. Crosby.”

The proceedings at the Ohio State Supreme Court’s Board of Professional Conduct were “stayed” in April after Crosby “filed an application to retire or resign from the practice of law,” state records show

Earlier this month, a third client, a Columbus woman, filed a legal malpractice lawsuit against Crosby in Hamilton County Commons Pleas Court.

She is seeking at least $100,000 in what she says are damages she incurred as a result of hiring him to handle a legal dispute in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with a construction company she hired to do work at her home.

