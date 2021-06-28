Humid, Muggy, & Storm Chances Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A muggy morning, look for humidity once again high with daytime highs near 90 degrees.

The best chance for some pop up storms will be mid afternoon between 1pm and 7pm.

The same scenario holds for Tuesday. Hot and humid conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures around 90 degrees with a chance for showers and storms.

As the next front moves closer, we’ll see overcast sky conditions along with the potential for heavy rain and storms across the Tri-State by Wednesday and continuing into Thursday. High temperatures will adjust a bit to the mid 80s on Wednesday and upper 70s by Thursday.

Once the front moves east on Friday, temperatures and humidity will drop in time for Independence Day weekend. As of now the weekend looks dry and nice.

