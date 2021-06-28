Contests
Indictment issued for teen suspect in Lebanon murder

Lebanon police an indictment has been issued for a man involved in murdering a 22-year-old.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An indictment was issued by the Warren County Grand Jury Monday for a suspect Lebanon police say is involved in a murder.

Hemilio Ramon Castro, 19, was indicted for the murder of 22-year-old Joseph E. Kancy, according to Lebanon police.

>> Lebanon police investigating man’s death as homicide, police say

On June 5, officers responded to a man bleeding in front of a house located in the 900 block of North Broadway.

When police arrived, they found Kancy dead. It was later discovered that Kancy died due to a gunshot wound to the chest, officers said.

Officers say that after an investigation, they discovered that Castro was the suspect.

On June 18, Lebanon police and the Warren County Drug Task Force, and the Warren County Tactical Response Unit conducted a search warrant inside a home in Lebanon where Castro was located.

He was then taken into custody and is held at the Warren County jail.

Jail records show that Castro is also facing one count of tampering with evidence. His bail amount is $500,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lebanon Communications Center at (513) 932-2010 or Sergeant Trout at (513) 228-3328 or email.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

