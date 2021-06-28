Contests
Just how fast do temperatures climb in a hot car?

By Olga Breese
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As we head into the hottest summer months, experts warn of just how fast the temperatures in cars can climb.

FOX19′s meteorologists say, just ten minutes in a hot car could be deadly.

When it’s hot outside, it’s hotter in your car. And the reason is the greenhouse effect.  

Sunlight enters the car through the windows at one wavelength and gets trapped inside with no way to escape.

Over time the heat builds. And it builds quickly.

As we head into the hottest summer months, experts warn of just how fast the temperatures in cars can climb.(WXIX)

Let’s look at Cincinnati’s Sunday forecast: We saw an 8 o’clock morning temperature around 71 degrees.

After just 10 minutes it’s nearly 90 degrees inside a locked car at that temperature.

After half an hour the interior temperature reaches triple digits.

Sunday’s high reached 90 degrees. Thirty minutes or more and it’s a scorching 119 to 124.

This makes it extremely dangerous for pets or people to spend even the shortest period of time inside of a vehicle with no ventilation or cooling.

Something to keep in mind as we head into the hottest summer months of July and August.

