Man accused of murdering a 6-month-old baby, court records say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is charged with murdering a 6-month-old baby, court records say.

According to a complaint filed by Cincinnati police, 21-year-old Leandre Glenn purposely caused the death of the 6-month-old on or about June 15.

Jail records say that Glenn, 21, was arrested Saturday and is held at the Hamilton County Jail.

It is unclear as to how or where the 6-month-old died.

Court records show that Glenn is set to appear in court Monday for an arraignment.

