Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man accused of murdering a 6-month-old baby, court records say

Leandre Glenn, 21, is facing a murder charge for the death of a 6-month-old.
Leandre Glenn, 21, is facing a murder charge for the death of a 6-month-old.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is charged with murdering a 6-month-old baby, court records say.

According to a complaint filed by Cincinnati police, 21-year-old Leandre Glenn purposely caused the death of the 6-month-old on or about June 15.

Jail records say that Glenn, 21, was arrested Saturday and is held at the Hamilton County Jail.

It is unclear as to how or where the 6-month-old died.

Court records show that Glenn is set to appear in court Monday for an arraignment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cincinnati woman says she and her 12-year-old daughter are shaken up after a drunk woman got...
Woman, daughter called racial slurs during altercation with intoxicated woman
Two puppies were rescued from a hot car in Over the Rhine Saturday afternoon.
2 puppies rescued from hot car in OTR
Kevin Alonso Olan-Jimenez
Man stabbed after car crash in Florence, KY, police say
David Shrider fell 150 feet Friday down the slope of Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National...
Miami University professor dies after fall from mountain peak in Alaska park
Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes is leading a lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati to try...
‘It’s just wrong:’ Hamilton County Auditor leads earnings tax lawsuit against Cincinnati

Latest News

Richard Crosby III
Former congressional candidate indicted, accused of stealing thousands from clients
Cincinnati Museum Center
Tickets now available for Children’s Museum at Cincinnati Museum Center
Most Americans will do their traveling via car, AAA said. (Source: CNN)
AAA Cincinnati predicts record-breaking travel for Fourth of July weekend
hot car
Just how fast do temperatures climb in a hot car?