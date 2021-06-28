‘No plans’ for CRT in Tri-State school district. So why are people protesting?

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Community members and some parents of Forest Hills School District students gathered Monday afternoon to protest critical race theory.

The protest, held at Nagel Middle School, comes amid a national conversation on race relations in which CRT, a pedagogical framework for understanding the impact of systemic racism across various subjects, has gained prominence as a wedge issue.

But at least in the Forest Hills case, district leaders say that prominence is entirely rhetorical.

CRT, district leaders say, is in no way, shape or form being taught in the district’s schools—and they don’t plan on adding it.

“Our work has always been intended to better understand all aspects of the students we teach,” a district spokesperson said on Monday. “We want to engage students in relevant work in inclusionary environments and to offer equal opportunities for all.”

Rachel Citak, one of the protesters, doesn’t agree.

“What myself and parents in the area are upset about is that this language in this program has been steeped in CRT,” Citak said, “and the problem is that when we use CRT to address these problems, it’s just using racism to solve racism with more racism.”

Helaine Wilson is a proponent of CRT.

“For it to be taught in schools is important,” Wilson said on Monday, “because it’s true events. It’s events that are happening. It’s the truth. It happened in the past. It continues to [happen.] And if schools can teach Christopher Columbus discovered America, and he didn’t... How is it we can teach likes, but we can’t teach the truth?”

Tyson Butler, another protester, counters CRT boxes students in based on their personal identity.

“Ultimately what it comes down to is we’re teaching kids to judge each other and to base their identity fully on race,” he said of what he fears in CRT.

The district does have something called a “CARE Team” comprising teachers and administrators, created after incidents of some students not feeling comfortable or included.

District leaders say the goal of the CARE Team is to help students seeking help with concerns on race, gender or other issues of noninclusion.

