Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Racial motivation being probed in shooting of 2 Black people in Mass.

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor says authorities are investigating whether a man who killed two people in the Boston suburb of Winthrop targeted the victims because they were Black after officials found “troubling white supremacist rhetoric” in the gunman’s handwriting.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Sunday identified the shooter as 28-year-old Nathan Allen.

She said investigators uncovered writings that express “anti-Semitic and racist statements against Black individuals.”

Authorities say he shot and killed David Green and Ramona Cooper on Saturday after crashing a stolen truck into a building.

Rollins said the shooter “walked by several other people that were not Black and they are alive.”

Allen was shot and killed by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cincinnati woman says she and her 12-year-old daughter are shaken up after a drunk woman got...
Woman, daughter called racial slurs during altercation with intoxicated woman
Two puppies were rescued from a hot car in Over the Rhine Saturday afternoon.
2 puppies rescued from hot car in OTR
Kevin Alonso Olan-Jimenez
Man stabbed after car crash in Florence, KY, police say
David Shrider fell 150 feet Friday down the slope of Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National...
Miami University professor dies after fall from mountain peak in Alaska park
Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes is leading a lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati to try...
‘It’s just wrong:’ Hamilton County Auditor leads earnings tax lawsuit against Cincinnati

Latest News

Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Search underway for hidden treasure in Utah
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
A 21-year-old man visiting Times Square was shot in the back after a group of men nearby got...
Man wounded by stray bullet during gunfire in Times Square
The West is bracing for extreme heat this week.
Hot week ahead: Millions under heat alerts