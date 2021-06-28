Statue honoring civil rights activist, community icon revealed at Smale Riverfront Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first named women’s statue in Cincinnati is now in place at Smale Riverfront Park in honor of a late civil rights activist.

The statue is of Marian A. Spencer, a community icon who died in 2019. Despite her passing, Spencer’s legacy lives on in many ways.

Numerous community and city officials spoke about Spencer during the dedication event on Sunday, describing her as a powerful but peaceful advocate for change.

“It’s very clear to me, clear as black and white, the impact that Marian Spencer had on the city, the county, the state, and beyond,” Stephanie Dumas, Hamilton County Commissioner, said at the event.

Two sculptors worked together to design and create the statue. The finished piece features Spencer with two children posed next to her to represent her work with young people.

Spencer fought for desegregation, specifically at Coney Island and within Cincinnati Public Schools. Spencer also was the first African American woman to win a seat on Cincinnati City Council.

Her son, Edward Spencer, traveled from California to Cincinnati to be at the statue unveiling on Sunday.

“Really happy to be able to be present at this celebration of my mother’s life,” Edward said. “The statue is really representative of who she was.”

Spencer worked with numerous organizations, including the NAACP, and the Woman’s City Club, the group that worked to make the statue a reality throughout her life.

“She believed that strength can come from conviction, force from determination. As we move forward to solve problems, especially with race relations, let Marian be our inspiration and example,” Alice Schneider with the Woman’s City Club said.

Monday would have been Spencer’s 101st birthday.

According to those involved with the project, it was funded by donations from people and institutions in Cincinnati.

