Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Statue honoring civil rights activist, community icon revealed at Smale Riverfront Park

The statue is of Marian A. Spencer, a community icon who died in 2019.
The statue is of Marian A. Spencer, a community icon who died in 2019.(WXIX)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first named women’s statue in Cincinnati is now in place at Smale Riverfront Park in honor of a late civil rights activist.

The statue is of Marian A. Spencer, a community icon who died in 2019. Despite her passing, Spencer’s legacy lives on in many ways.

Numerous community and city officials spoke about Spencer during the dedication event on Sunday, describing her as a powerful but peaceful advocate for change.

“It’s very clear to me, clear as black and white, the impact that Marian Spencer had on the city, the county, the state, and beyond,” Stephanie Dumas, Hamilton County Commissioner, said at the event.

Two sculptors worked together to design and create the statue. The finished piece features Spencer with two children posed next to her to represent her work with young people.

Spencer fought for desegregation, specifically at Coney Island and within Cincinnati Public Schools. Spencer also was the first African American woman to win a seat on Cincinnati City Council.

Her son, Edward Spencer, traveled from California to Cincinnati to be at the statue unveiling on Sunday.

“Really happy to be able to be present at this celebration of my mother’s life,” Edward said. “The statue is really representative of who she was.”

Spencer worked with numerous organizations, including the NAACP, and the Woman’s City Club, the group that worked to make the statue a reality throughout her life.

“She believed that strength can come from conviction, force from determination. As we move forward to solve problems, especially with race relations, let Marian be our inspiration and example,” Alice Schneider with the Woman’s City Club said.

Monday would have been Spencer’s 101st birthday.

According to those involved with the project, it was funded by donations from people and institutions in Cincinnati.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cincinnati woman says she and her 12-year-old daughter are shaken up after a drunk woman got...
Woman, daughter called racial slurs during altercation with intoxicated woman
Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes is leading a lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati to try...
‘It’s just wrong:’ Hamilton County Auditor leads earnings tax lawsuit against Cincinnati
Princeton soccer player collapses on field, dies at the hospital
Teen soccer player dies after medical incident at Princeton High School
Jacob Walter takes the stand, refutes accuser’s testimony in rape, sodomy case
Partial verdict reached in Jacob Walter rape, sodomy case
Two puppies were rescued from a hot car in Over the Rhine Saturday afternoon.
2 puppies rescued from hot car in OTR

Latest News

David Shrider fell 150 feet Friday down the slope of Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National...
Beloved Miami University professor remembered after untimely death
Just how fast do temperatures climb in a hot car?
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati say they recently seized 14 pounds of...
U.S. Customs: Cincinnati officers seize 14 pounds of cocaine with street value of $700,000
Family of Hamilton shooting victim calls for witnesses to come forward.
Family continues to ask for answers 1 year after fatal shooting of paraplegic man in Butler Co.