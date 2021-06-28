Contests
Suspect eludes police following I-75 chase

Arrest warrants have been issued for the man who ran from police after a chase down I-75 on Sunday.
By Ken Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Arrest warrants have been issued for the man who ran from police after a chase down I-75 on Sunday.

Police were called to a Sharonville hotel for a disturbance call but escalated into a domestic dispute. One of the people at the scene, 22-year-old Ralph Pryor, decided he did not want to stick around, according to police.

Warrants for Pryor’s arrest have been issued.

If you have information on where Pryor is, call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

