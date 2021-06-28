Contests
Tickets now available for Children’s Museum at Cincinnati Museum Center

Children’s Museum reopens July 1
Cincinnati Museum Center
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tickets are now available for this weekend’s reopening of Cincinnati Museum Center’s Children’s Museum.

The reopening of the Children’s Museum comes after a 16-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While CMC Members received early access to reserve their tickets, non-Members get their first chance to reserve tickets at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The reopening on July 1 means the return of eight themed areas designed to help children learn through play.

The museum center said they will continue to limit guest capacity in the Children’s Museum to allow social distancing and is implementing the same strict cleaning protocols it has been following through its other museums.

Guests ages 2 and up are required to wear masks to protect those who are not vaccinated, including children not yet eligible and those with underlying health conditions.

