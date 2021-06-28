Trash collector killed after being hit by vehicle during Monday route

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A waste management company owner was killed while collecting trash around 8 a.m. Monday when he was hit by a van on US-62.

Harold Bowman, 68, owner of Bowman Waste, was out of his truck collecting trash on his route when he was hit by 72-year-old Josephine Dickinson’s van, according to the Ohio State Highway.

Dickinson swerved to the left to avoid hitting the back of the stopped garbage track, but she lost control of the van, OHP said.

The van went off the road, hitting Bowman who was collecting trash at the edge of the road, according to troopers.

Bowman died at the scene.

Dickinson was flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with severe injuries.

Bowman was wearing high-visibility safety equipment and did have the truck’s flashing lights activated, OHP said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Today heaven gained an angel. Harold Bowman, owner of Bowman waste lost his life today doing what he loved. If anyone... Posted by Bowman Waste on Monday, June 28, 2021

