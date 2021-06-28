Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Trash collector killed after being hit by vehicle during Monday route

The driver of the van suffered severe injuries, troopers say.
The driver of the van suffered severe injuries, troopers say.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A waste management company owner was killed while collecting trash around 8 a.m. Monday when he was hit by a van on US-62.

Harold Bowman, 68, owner of Bowman Waste, was out of his truck collecting trash on his route when he was hit by 72-year-old Josephine Dickinson’s van, according to the Ohio State Highway.

Dickinson swerved to the left to avoid hitting the back of the stopped garbage track, but she lost control of the van, OHP said.

The van went off the road, hitting Bowman who was collecting trash at the edge of the road, according to troopers.

Bowman died at the scene.

Dickinson was flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with severe injuries.

Bowman was wearing high-visibility safety equipment and did have the truck’s flashing lights activated, OHP said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Today heaven gained an angel. Harold Bowman, owner of Bowman waste lost his life today doing what he loved. If anyone...

Posted by Bowman Waste on Monday, June 28, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cincinnati woman says she and her 12-year-old daughter are shaken up after a drunk woman got...
Woman, daughter called racial slurs during altercation with intoxicated woman
Kevin Alonso Olan-Jimenez
Man stabbed after car crash in Florence, KY, police say
Two puppies were rescued from a hot car in Over the Rhine Saturday afternoon.
2 puppies rescued from hot car in OTR
David Shrider fell 150 feet Friday down the slope of Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National...
Miami University professor dies after fall from mountain peak in Alaska park
Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes is leading a lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati to try...
‘It’s just wrong:’ Hamilton County Auditor leads earnings tax lawsuit against Cincinnati

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday a $1 million investment to open the Highland Heights...
Gov. Beshear announces $1 million investment to help open Opportunity House in Highland Heights
Leandre Glenn, 21, is facing a murder charge for the death of a 6-month-old.
Man accused of murdering a 6-month-old baby, court records say
Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million winners announced
Did Vax-a-Million incentive accomplish its goal? DeWine calls it a ‘great success’
A man has been indicted for the murder of a 22-year-old.
Man indicted for murder following Lebanon shooting