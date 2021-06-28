Woman’s body found in Brown County, coroner says

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman’s body was found in northern Brown County on Monday, according to the Brown County Coroner.

The body was found between 2:30-3 p.m.

Brown County Dispatch confirms the body was found in Fayetteville on Evans Road, just off OH-131.

The woman did not die in Brown County.

According to Chief Mike Mills, the woman died in Miami Township and her body was dumped in Brown County.

Her body has been sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton for an autopsy.

Because of the decomposed state of the body, the coroner will have to identify her by tattoos and dental records, Mills says.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

