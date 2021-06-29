Avondale crosswalk dedicated for girl, 7, killed crossing Vine Street

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Avondale intersection is now named in memory of a 7-year-old girl killed in March while crossing the street.

Sharesse “ReRe” Lattimore and her 7-year-old cousin were hit by a car in the 3600 block of Vine Street. Sharesse passed away at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital later the same day.

Friends and family gathered with city leaders on Tuesday for the crosswalk dedication at Vine Street and Ehrman Avenue. Two purple signs readings “Sharesse ‘ReRe’ Crossing now hang in each direction several feet above the street.

“I can’t help but think,” said Cincinnati City Council member Liz Keating, “that smart, incredible little ReRe, who loved the color purple, had a hand in getting the only sign in the city of Cincinnati made purple.”

Sharesse’s parents say they couldn’t be more grateful despite their continuing heartbreak.

“I’m excited the city was able to make this happen for her,” Sharesse’s mother, Raven Blankumsee said. “I’m just sad. I miss her.”

For Sharesse’s father, Billy Lattimore, the signs do overwrite some of that sadness.

“I usually don’t like driving up this street. I go around,” he said, “and now I could drive past it and smile about it.”

Sharesse’s death recently came under closer public scrutiny. Prosecutors now say on the day she died, her babysitter, Masha Smith, left Sharesse and her cousin unattended as she ran across Vine Street to get into a vehicle.

The girls followed Smith, prosecutors say, and that’s when they were hit.

Smith is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

The driver stayed at the scene afterward. Police say he was not speeding. The family has since forgiven him.

Shareese was the distant cousin of Nylo Lattimore, her grandmother said.

Nylo, 3, is presumed dead after police said he was thrown into the Ohio River in December by the man who killed his mother. His body has not been located.

