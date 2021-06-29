Contests
Bill preventing vaccine mandates in Ohio schools hits DeWine’s desk

By Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A bill that would prevent Ohio businesses and schools from requiring vaccines has made its way through the legislature.

House Bill 244 prohibits public schools and colleges in Ohio from mandating vaccines not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

It also says public schools and colleges cannot discriminate against those not vaccinated by making them do different activities from their vaccinated counterparts.

The three COVID-19 vaccines currently in use each received emergency use authorization from the FDA but so far have not received full approval.

HB 244 was co-sponsored by two Republican House reps from Dayton, Brian Lampton and Andrea White.

The Ohio House and Senate each passed the bill on Monday by 62-34 and 25-8 votes, respectively.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has not commented on whether he will sign the bill.

It hits his desk one day after Cincinnati Public Schools’ Board of Education was slated to discuss a proposal requiring vaccinations among teachers prior to the 2021 school year.

The board sent that proposal back to committee on Monday.

