Body found in Brown County identified

By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The body of a woman found in northern Brown County on Monday has been identified.

Amanda Philpot, 26, of Goshen, Ohio, was found wrapped in plastic along Evans Road around 3 p.m., according to Miami Township Police.

Philpot died on or around June 17 in the 5900 block of Woodspoint Drive, police said.

Her body was left in a wooded area of Brown County by the suspects once they found out she was dead, Miami Township Police wrote on Facebook.

Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills estimates she had been there for around 10 days.

“As you can imagine in this heat, 10 days is a pretty good amount of time,” he said.

The person who gave authorities the initial tip led police to the body, according to Mills.

Philpot’s death is no longer thought to be a homicide, Chief Mills said.

Other charges are being reviewed though.

However, police say the autopsy did not show any signs of trauma. The manner and cause of Philpot’s death are pending toxicology results.

The case will be reviewed by the Clermont County Grand Jury on Thursday.

