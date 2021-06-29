Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati prepping to resume full-time operations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Greater Cincinnati Boys and Girls Clubs are preparing to resume full-time operations in August.

“Our program serves kids K-12, it runs the whole gamut. We have a comprehensive youth program, and right now in the summer, we serve breakfast and lunch. We’re going back to full scale with 130 kids per day and volunteers are back set to take field trips again,” CEO of the Greater Cincinnati Boys and Girls Clubs said.

One of the partnerships that was sparked by a dinner conversation came from the Greater Cincinnati Boys and Girls Clubs’ Youth of the Year Ceremony.

St. Thomas University has agreed to match any federal/state college funding students receive with Gravity Diagnostics paying the tuition difference, up to $5,000 per year per student for four years.

The finalists are Richard Greene III, Adriana Ross, Sidney Williams and Josiah Burton.

For more information on the program, you can head to BGCGC.ORG.

“At that dinner, kind of our philosophy was first of all, you know, action not words. We tend to do things and don’t just talk about them. The dinner was a great night... spontaneous, great group of people didn’t want credit - didn’t want them to know who we were. Just something nice for them,” Tony Remington, CEO of Gravity Diagnostics said.

Greene III won the Youth of the Year award, and he will head to St. Thomas University to study Biochemistry.

