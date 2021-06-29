Developmentally disabled man, 26, missing from Bond Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man they believe could be in danger.

Damiko Hunter, 26, left his home on Joseph Street in Bond Hill going in an unknown direction around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

Hunter is developmentally disabled and is unable to take care of himself, police say.

His family is “very concerned because this is out of character for Damiko,” the CPD release reads.

Hunter is described as 5′9″ and 170 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Cincinnati Police Dispatch at 513.765.1212.

